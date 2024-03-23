IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) PT Raised to $95.00

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.63% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of IDACORP from $99.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of IDACORP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of IDACORP from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.80.

Get IDACORP alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IDA

IDACORP Price Performance

NYSE IDA opened at $89.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.55. IDACORP has a 1 year low of $86.43 and a 1 year high of $112.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.58.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The energy company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $411.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.84 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 14.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that IDACORP will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDACORP

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP in the first quarter worth $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP in the third quarter worth $40,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 34.4% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 426 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 33.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in IDACORP in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IDACORP

(Get Free Report)

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.