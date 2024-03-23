IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 269 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 97,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $5,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $650,000. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 28,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 5,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covea Finance lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 153.7% in the fourth quarter. Covea Finance now owns 140,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,176,000 after buying an additional 85,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $202,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,985,144.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of CMS Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.09.

CMS Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

CMS Energy stock opened at $58.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.37. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $49.87 and a 12 month high of $63.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.44%.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

