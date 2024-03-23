IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 572 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,753 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in PTC were worth $4,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,870,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,965,137,000 after acquiring an additional 859,227 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,145,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,443,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,025 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,319,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $614,638,000 after acquiring an additional 167,705 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in PTC by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,504,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,695,000 after buying an additional 190,348 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in PTC by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,576,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,566,000 after buying an additional 41,474 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PTC opened at $190.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.68 and a 12-month high of $194.24. The company has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.59, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.17.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $550.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.59 million. PTC had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 10.86%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PTC shares. StockNews.com lowered PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on PTC from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on PTC from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on PTC from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.82.

In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total value of $6,203,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,631,594.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total value of $6,203,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,631,594.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total value of $238,854.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,864 shares in the company, valued at $2,489,835.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,415 shares of company stock worth $6,457,478. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

