IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 636 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,410 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $3,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Best Buy by 32.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,885,308 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $773,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,006 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth $161,121,000. HS Management Partners LLC bought a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth $103,854,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 1,079.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,330,700 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $104,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new position in Best Buy in the first quarter worth $99,081,000. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Best Buy from $68.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on Best Buy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Best Buy from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $69.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Best Buy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.27.

Best Buy Trading Up 1.5 %

Best Buy stock opened at $81.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.71. The company has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.49. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.30 and a 52-week high of $86.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.58 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. Analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 66.08%.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Stories

