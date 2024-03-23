IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $3,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 9,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 4.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total transaction of $100,600.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,967,087. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Down 0.6 %

LYV stock opened at $105.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.25 and a 1-year high of $107.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.73. The firm has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.69 and a beta of 1.30.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.09). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 118.42%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

About Live Nation Entertainment

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.