IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 13,551 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,551 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Vistra were worth $3,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VST. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vistra by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Vistra by 1.6% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 25,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vistra by 3.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vistra by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 188,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Vistra from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $42.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Insider Activity at Vistra

In other news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 98,020 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $5,734,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,888 shares in the company, valued at $9,470,448. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 72,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $4,556,207.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,536,508.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 98,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $5,734,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,888 shares in the company, valued at $9,470,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 257,285 shares of company stock valued at $15,404,397. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vistra Trading Up 1.1 %

VST opened at $69.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $22.67 and a 12 month high of $69.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.00.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.02%.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

