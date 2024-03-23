IFM Investors Pty Ltd Cuts Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,977 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $5,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 92,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Joule Financial LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 116,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO James C. Leonard sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $971,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 229,344 shares in the company, valued at $8,407,751.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FITB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.30.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 1.7 %

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $36.37 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.46 and a 52 week high of $37.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.42.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 16.25%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.34%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

