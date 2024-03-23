IFM Investors Pty Ltd Cuts Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,331 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Twilio were worth $3,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Twilio by 6.9% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 139.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 245,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,624,000 after acquiring an additional 143,020 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 363.2% during the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 30,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 24,026 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 10.5% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,185,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,372,000 after acquiring an additional 113,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,738,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TWLO shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Twilio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Twilio from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Twilio from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Twilio from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.90.

In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $25,515.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,567,858.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total transaction of $475,148.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,405,404. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $25,515.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,744 shares in the company, valued at $9,567,858.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,898 shares of company stock valued at $1,796,874. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWLO opened at $61.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.51 and its 200 day moving average is $64.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.02 and a 12 month high of $78.16.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 24.44%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

