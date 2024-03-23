IFM Investors Pty Ltd Decreases Stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $3,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter worth $2,939,000. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 45.3% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 52,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,832,000 after buying an additional 16,249 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,870,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 38.4% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 41,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,887,000 after acquiring an additional 11,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. 73.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.48, for a total transaction of $825,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 28,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,834,918.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.48, for a total value of $825,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 28,259 shares in the company, valued at $5,834,918.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $745,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,537 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,381. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,432 shares of company stock valued at $4,309,687 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JBHT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $178.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JBHT

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $194.79 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.66 and a 1 year high of $219.51. The company has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.27). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.68%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.