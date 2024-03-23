IFM Investors Pty Ltd Decreases Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,948 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Masco were worth $3,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in Masco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Masco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Masco by 270.6% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Masco during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Masco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

MAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Masco in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Masco from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Masco from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Masco from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Masco from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.92.

In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 36,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $2,703,076.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,395,765.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 36,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $2,703,076.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,395,765.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Allan Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $385,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,465 shares in the company, valued at $806,328.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,762 shares of company stock worth $6,337,597 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $77.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.36. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.69 and a fifty-two week high of $78.85.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 3,111.50% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.93%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

