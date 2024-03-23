IFM Investors Pty Ltd Decreases Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Clorox by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,341,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,622,000 after buying an additional 44,344 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Clorox by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,929,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,141,000 after purchasing an additional 466,197 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,818,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,149,000 after purchasing an additional 93,018 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,415,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,517,000 after buying an additional 357,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,184,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,356,000 after buying an additional 47,879 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CLX opened at $150.75 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $114.68 and a 12 month high of $178.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 239.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $150.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.13.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 319.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 761.92%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Clorox in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.33.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

