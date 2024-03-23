IFM Investors Pty Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,379 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Waters were worth $4,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WAT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Waters by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,689,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,076,263,000 after buying an additional 30,274 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,520,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $965,392,000 after acquiring an additional 48,740 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Waters by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,619,676 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $698,248,000 after acquiring an additional 29,920 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Waters by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,018,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $538,008,000 after purchasing an additional 547,777 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Waters by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $467,011,000 after purchasing an additional 666,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

Insider Activity at Waters

In other Waters news, Director Linda Baddour sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.54, for a total transaction of $177,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,965. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Waters from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Waters from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Waters

Waters Price Performance

NYSE WAT opened at $347.31 on Friday. Waters Co. has a one year low of $231.90 and a one year high of $363.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $330.68 and a 200 day moving average of $297.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.93.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.06. Waters had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 81.30%. The firm had revenue of $819.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

About Waters

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.