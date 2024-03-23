IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $4.02 Million Stock Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 87,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Roblox were worth $4,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 29.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,593,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,414,000 after buying an additional 10,025,779 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 13.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,014,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927,848 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 7.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,097,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,132,000 after buying an additional 1,679,463 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,973,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655,333 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 158.0% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,151,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,035,000 after purchasing an additional 5,604,995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Roblox alerts:

Insider Activity at Roblox

In other news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 359,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,120,034.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $146,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 359,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,120,034.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $1,220,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 396,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,138,122.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 531,374 shares of company stock worth $22,997,733. 27.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RBLX has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays raised Roblox from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Roblox from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Roblox

Roblox Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $37.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 1.66. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $24.88 and a 1 year high of $47.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.64.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.05. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 770.71% and a negative net margin of 41.15%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

Roblox Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.