IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $4.04 Million Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $4,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LHX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 1,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total value of $272,792.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,376,393.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 3,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total transaction of $783,919.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,057,346.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 1,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total transaction of $272,792.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,376,393.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,362 shares of company stock valued at $1,772,560. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:LHX opened at $211.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $210.47 and its 200 day moving average is $194.80. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.25 and a 12 month high of $218.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.05%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Featured Stories

