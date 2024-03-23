IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $4.75 Million Stock Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in NiSource were worth $4,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NI. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in NiSource by 256.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,704,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544,787 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 10.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,613,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,673,113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153,843 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,192,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $769,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970,696 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 95.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,136,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the second quarter worth $34,010,000. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other NiSource news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 11,141 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total transaction of $297,019.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,720 shares in the company, valued at $632,375.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th.

NiSource Stock Performance

NYSE:NI opened at $27.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.08 and its 200-day moving average is $26.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.85. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.86 and a 52 week high of $28.95. The firm has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.49.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.11%.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

