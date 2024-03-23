IFM Investors Pty Ltd Lowers Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $4,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RJF. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 32.9% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 5.6% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 3.2% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 3.3% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Raymond James from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Raymond James in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Raymond James from $116.50 to $131.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raymond James presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.50.

Raymond James Trading Down 0.4 %

RJF opened at $125.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.53. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $126.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.04.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.15. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 22.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,891 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total transaction of $211,621.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,057.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,891 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total transaction of $211,621.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,057.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 879 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $112.30 per share, for a total transaction of $98,711.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,711.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Company Profile

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.