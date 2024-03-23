IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Hershey were worth $5,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV increased its position in Hershey by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 4,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hershey by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 46,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares during the period. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HSY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $213.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Hershey in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Hershey from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total transaction of $89,938.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,681.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total transaction of $89,938.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,681.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total value of $273,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,316 shares in the company, valued at $5,701,704.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,669 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hershey Stock Performance

NYSE:HSY opened at $197.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $178.82 and a 1-year high of $276.88.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 51.79% and a net margin of 16.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

See Also

