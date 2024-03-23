IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $3,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,361,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,767,000 after acquiring an additional 537,300 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the third quarter worth about $115,392,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $108,922,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 37.0% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,048,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,569,000 after purchasing an additional 283,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,812,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,212,399,000 after purchasing an additional 280,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZBRA. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.67.

Insider Transactions at Zebra Technologies

In other news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total transaction of $37,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,492.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ZBRA opened at $291.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.04 and a beta of 1.78. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $194.59 and a twelve month high of $320.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $267.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.43.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 15.30%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.