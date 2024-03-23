IFM Investors Pty Ltd Reduces Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Graco were worth $3,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Graco by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Graco by 64.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Graco by 5.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Graco by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 18,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Graco by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Graco

In related news, CEO Mark W. Sheahan sold 12,884 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $1,074,139.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,182 shares in the company, valued at $7,768,583.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 3,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $335,836.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark W. Sheahan sold 12,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $1,074,139.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,182 shares in the company, valued at $7,768,583.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,262 shares of company stock valued at $5,450,667. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Graco Trading Down 0.3 %

GGG stock opened at $94.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.12. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.98 and a 12-month high of $94.77. The company has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.81.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Graco had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The company had revenue of $566.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.86 million. Research analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Graco’s payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on GGG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Graco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Graco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.80.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

