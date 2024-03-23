IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 1,009 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,031 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $4,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 98.1% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter valued at $34,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $105.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.72 and its 200 day moving average is $100.94. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $85.06 and a one year high of $118.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 5.02. The stock has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.37.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on SWKS shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. B. Riley increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.