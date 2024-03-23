IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 1,072 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $3,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $85.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.23. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.02 and a 1-year high of $100.38. The firm has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $646.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BMRN. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $127.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In other news, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 35,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total value of $3,010,346.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 212,117 shares in the company, valued at $18,068,126.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $981,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 425,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,746,656.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 35,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total value of $3,010,346.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,068,126.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,341 shares of company stock valued at $5,840,586 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

