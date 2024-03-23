IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 188 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $3,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 11,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $387.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $203.65 and a 1-year high of $390.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $340.72 and its 200 day moving average is $298.82.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 15.07%. Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 22.31%.

Insider Activity at Carlisle Companies

In other Carlisle Companies news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total value of $2,242,958.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,114,169.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 8,101 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total value of $2,751,423.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,203.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total value of $2,242,958.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at $30,114,169.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,231,360. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Carlisle Companies from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.67.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

