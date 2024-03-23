IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 2,734 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,734 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $4,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 53.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 8,935 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 4.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth $212,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 6.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 6.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 472,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,792,000 after buying an additional 28,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE CAH opened at $111.00 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.53 and a 52 week high of $116.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a PE ratio of 43.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.26.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 57.44%. The business had revenue of $57.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.5006 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 78.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAH. Argus raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.07.

About Cardinal Health

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

