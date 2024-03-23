IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 3,139 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,670 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 3,139 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in eBay were worth $4,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EBAY. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of eBay during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in eBay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

eBay Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of eBay stock opened at $51.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.11 and a 200 day moving average of $43.13. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.17 and a fifty-two week high of $52.82.

eBay Increases Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. eBay had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 27th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EBAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other eBay news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $50,129.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,140.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

