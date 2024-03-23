IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 567 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,795 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $3,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in VeriSign by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 10.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the first quarter valued at about $767,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in VeriSign by 15.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in VeriSign by 14.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VRSN opened at $188.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $196.53 and its 200-day moving average is $202.86. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.36 and a fifty-two week high of $229.72.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The information services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.09. VeriSign had a net margin of 54.74% and a negative return on equity of 46.56%. The firm had revenue of $380.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.01 million. Analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,306 shares in the company, valued at $101,661,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 508,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,661,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,876,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,512 shares of company stock valued at $4,427,782 in the last ninety days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VRSN shares. StockNews.com upgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $238.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

