IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 698 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $5,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General stock opened at $150.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $101.09 and a 12 month high of $222.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.83. The firm has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.41.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Dollar General from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dollar General from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Dollar General from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.28.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

