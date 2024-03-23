IFM Investors Pty Ltd Trims Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $4,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $194.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $227.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.71. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.93 and a 1-year high of $259.61.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.56 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a negative return on equity of 14.60%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $408,512.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 367,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,915,408.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $408,512.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,152 shares in the company, valued at $70,915,408.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.47, for a total transaction of $1,571,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,014,925.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,715 shares of company stock valued at $8,909,342 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

ZS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $259.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.55.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

