IFM Investors Pty Ltd Trims Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,071 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $5,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,503,484 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $909,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,700 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,300,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 30,160.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 541,359 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,365,000 after acquiring an additional 539,570 shares during the period. Palestra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 560,315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,195,000 after acquiring an additional 228,510 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 427,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,416,000 after acquiring an additional 212,432 shares during the period. 90.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on VMC. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $264.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $236.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.54.

Vulcan Materials Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:VMC opened at $274.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $247.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a PE ratio of 39.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.83. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $161.69 and a 12 month high of $275.87.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Denson N. Franklin III sold 3,200 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.48, for a total value of $862,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,844.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Vulcan Materials news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 1,200 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.48, for a total value of $312,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 330 shares in the company, valued at $85,958.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denson N. Franklin III sold 3,200 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.48, for a total value of $862,336.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,844.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,017 shares of company stock worth $3,344,741. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Stories

