Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Gap Up to $133.19

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $133.19, but opened at $140.71. Illumina shares last traded at $143.37, with a volume of 283,490 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Illumina in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $258.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Scotiabank raised Illumina from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Illumina from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Illumina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.95.

The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.29.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 25.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jacob Thaysen bought 7,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $135.29 per share, for a total transaction of $991,675.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,544.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 460.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Illumina during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, LM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

