Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Shares Gap Down to $12.05

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.05, but opened at $10.55. Immatics shares last traded at $11.85, with a volume of 83,837 shares trading hands.

Immatics Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of $953.23 million, a P/E ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.61.

Institutional Trading of Immatics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMTX. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Immatics in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Immatics during the second quarter worth $46,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Immatics by 230.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Immatics by 224.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Immatics by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. 53.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immatics Company Profile

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

