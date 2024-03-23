indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Shares Gap Up to $6.53

Shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.53, but opened at $6.85. indie Semiconductor shares last traded at $6.94, with a volume of 341,523 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on INDI shares. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on indie Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on indie Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, CJS Securities started coverage on indie Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

indie Semiconductor Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.66.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 15.84% and a negative net margin of 52.46%. The company had revenue of $70.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.69 million. On average, equities analysts expect that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at indie Semiconductor

In other indie Semiconductor news, COO Michael Wittmann sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total value of $60,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,447. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other indie Semiconductor news, President Ichiro Aoki sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total value of $338,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 31,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,278.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Wittmann sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total value of $60,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,447. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,491 shares of company stock valued at $1,153,936 over the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On indie Semiconductor

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 4.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 42,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its position in indie Semiconductor by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

