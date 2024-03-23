Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

IR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Ingersoll Rand from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and lifted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $82.50.

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $94.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Ingersoll Rand has a one year low of $53.24 and a one year high of $95.29. The company has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.86, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.44.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 4.21%.

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $21,638,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,957 shares in the company, valued at $8,290,843.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $21,638,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,957 shares in the company, valued at $8,290,843.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.46, for a total transaction of $3,131,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,326.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 293,011 shares of company stock worth $26,374,789 over the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,384,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,510,018,000 after acquiring an additional 176,734 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,361,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $492,002,000 after acquiring an additional 157,665 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,779,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,656,000 after purchasing an additional 265,041 shares during the period. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

