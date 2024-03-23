Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Ingredion from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ingredion from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingredion has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $126.67.

Shares of INGR stock opened at $117.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.81. Ingredion has a fifty-two week low of $89.54 and a fifty-two week high of $118.83.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.10. Ingredion had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ingredion will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.50%.

In other news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 54,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total transaction of $6,399,076.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,635,601.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 1,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.38, for a total transaction of $231,003.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,723 shares in the company, valued at $202,245.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Zallie sold 54,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total value of $6,399,076.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,635,601.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,921 shares of company stock valued at $6,903,037. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ingredion by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,773,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,617,000 after purchasing an additional 427,496 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Ingredion by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 275,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,936,000 after buying an additional 9,684 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Ingredion by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Ingredion by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

