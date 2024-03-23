Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October (BATS:NOCT) Shares Purchased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October (BATS:NOCT – Free Report) by 53.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,835 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned 2.99% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOCT. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October during the fourth quarter worth approximately $400,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October by 207.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 18,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October stock opened at $47.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.47.

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (NOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

