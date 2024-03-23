Insider Buying: Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Director Acquires $27,490.00 in Stock

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) Director Hongbo Lu purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $27,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,883.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hongbo Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 20th, Hongbo Lu purchased 1,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,500.00.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $27.21 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.67 and a 52-week high of $42.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $3.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.60 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 163.32% and a negative return on equity of 90.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 94.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARWR. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 289,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,314,000 after purchasing an additional 6,754 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,155,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $559,014,000 after purchasing an additional 147,021 shares during the period. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.45.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

Featured Articles

