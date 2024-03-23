Insider Buying: Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) Director Buys $100,001.04 in Stock

Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) Director Gil Aharon purchased 26,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.72 per share, with a total value of $100,001.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,069,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,979,321.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Delcath Systems Trading Up 0.2 %

DCTH opened at $4.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $103.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.51. Delcath Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $7.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.28 and a 200 day moving average of $3.85.

Institutional Trading of Delcath Systems

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vivo Capital LLC lifted its stake in Delcath Systems by 57.4% in the third quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,855,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,514,000 after purchasing an additional 676,404 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,918,000. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,872,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Delcath Systems by 81.2% during the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 686,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 307,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delcath Systems by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 522,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 85,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Delcath Systems Company Profile

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

