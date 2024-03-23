Insider Buying: Future Generation Australia Limited (ASX:FGX) Insider Acquires A$44,323.16 in Stock

Future Generation Australia Limited (ASX:FGX – Get Free Report) insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 37,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.18 ($0.78) per share, with a total value of A$44,323.16 ($29,159.97).
Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 11th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 22,046 shares of Future Generation Australia stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.17 ($0.77) per share, with a total value of A$25,683.59 ($16,897.10).
- On Thursday, March 7th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 19,367 shares of Future Generation Australia stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.17 ($0.77) per share, with a total value of A$22,601.29 ($14,869.27).
- On Monday, March 4th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 10,132 shares of Future Generation Australia stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.16 ($0.76) per share, with a total value of A$11,753.12 ($7,732.32).
- On Friday, March 1st, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 22,132 shares of Future Generation Australia stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.13 ($0.74) per share, with a total value of A$24,898.50 ($16,380.59).
- On Tuesday, February 27th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 20,321 shares of Future Generation Australia stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.12 ($0.74) per share, with a total value of A$22,759.52 ($14,973.37).
Future Generation Australia Price Performance
Future Generation Australia Company Profile
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Future Generation Australia
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Headwinds for Darden Restaurants are an Opportunity For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Future Generation Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future Generation Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.