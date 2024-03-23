Insider Buying: NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) Director Buys $236,000.00 in Stock

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) Director Neil S. Subin purchased 50,000 shares of NextNav stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.72 per share, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,115,213 shares in the company, valued at $9,983,805.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NextNav Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NN opened at $6.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 9.31 and a quick ratio of 9.31. NextNav Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.59 and a fifty-two week high of $6.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextNav

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextNav by 173.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of NextNav by 189.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in NextNav during the first quarter valued at $26,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in NextNav by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextNav by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.09% of the company’s stock.

About NextNav

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service, which is based on three primary components comprising an altitude station network, device software, and secure cloud services platform.

