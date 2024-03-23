Insider Buying: Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO) Major Shareholder Acquires $66,239.89 in Stock

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 5,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $66,239.89. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,725,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,348,224.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 24,761 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.10 per share, with a total value of $274,847.10.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance

MIO stock opened at $11.35 on Friday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.18 and a 1-year high of $11.35.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%.

