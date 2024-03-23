Insider Buying: TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Senior Officer Buys C$40,860.00 in Stock

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) Senior Officer Dawn Elizabeth De Lima acquired 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$54.48 per share, with a total value of C$40,860.00.

TC Energy stock opened at C$54.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.32, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.40. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of C$43.70 and a one year high of C$57.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$57.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$53.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$50.98.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported C$1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.08 by C$0.27. TC Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 18.34%. The company had revenue of C$4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.94 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 4.1479514 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 139.64%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TRP shares. Barclays upped their target price on TC Energy from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. CIBC upped their target price on TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TC Energy from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on TC Energy from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$61.00 price objective on TC Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$55.35.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

