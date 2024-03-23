Insider Selling: Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) CFO Sells $76,171.42 in Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) CFO John Alexander Young sold 1,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $76,171.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,300,023.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Ambarella Trading Down 1.7 %
NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $49.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.02. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.59 and a 12 month high of $89.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 1.68.
Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.03. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 74.81% and a negative return on equity of 23.38%. The firm had revenue of $51.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.68 million. Equities analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Report on AMBA
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambarella
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. 79.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Ambarella
Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ambarella
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Headwinds for Darden Restaurants are an Opportunity For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.