Insider Selling: Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) VP Sells 6,500 Shares of Stock

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total transaction of $168,155.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 38,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,664.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Carriage Services Stock Down 1.8 %

CSV stock opened at $26.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.48 million, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.83. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.06 and a 52-week high of $35.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.00.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $98.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.27 million. Carriage Services had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 21.39%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Carriage Services Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carriage Services

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.93%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSV. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 109.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 72,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 37,972 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Carriage Services by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 271,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,667,000 after buying an additional 27,250 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 147,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 18.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 171,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,841,000 after acquiring an additional 26,858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSV has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation services; funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services; transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; sale of caskets and urns; cremation services; and related funeral merchandise.

Featured Stories

