Insider Selling: CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Insider Sells $34,614.00 in Stock

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) insider Karen Detoro sold 1,282 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $34,614.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,057 shares in the company, valued at $2,134,539. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

CNO Financial Group Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE CNO opened at $26.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.95 and a twelve month high of $28.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.97 and its 200 day moving average is $25.77.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.33. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.05 million. Research analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNO Financial Group

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.90%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,806,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,739,000 after acquiring an additional 626,454 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,422,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,203,000 after acquiring an additional 198,429 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,618,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,544,000 after acquiring an additional 102,569 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 48.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,332,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,295,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,342,000 after purchasing an additional 95,291 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on CNO. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Further Reading

