Insider Selling: Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) CAO Sells $41,558.40 in Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) CAO Michele M. Meyers sold 2,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $41,558.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 243,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,507,052.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of COUR stock opened at $13.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.12 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.26. Coursera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $21.26.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $168.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.64 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 18.15% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. Analysts anticipate that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Coursera by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 25,827,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,710,000 after purchasing an additional 7,773,508 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Coursera in the 4th quarter valued at $137,598,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Coursera by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,151,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,008,000 after purchasing an additional 536,890 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Coursera by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,027,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Coursera by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,937,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,275,000 after purchasing an additional 243,894 shares during the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COUR. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Coursera from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, February 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Coursera from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Coursera from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.10.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

