Insider Selling: Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Senior Officer Sells C$166,225.00 in Stock

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) Senior Officer Mehmet Yilmaz sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.62, for a total transaction of C$166,225.00.
Eldorado Gold Price Performance
Eldorado Gold stock opened at C$18.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.60, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.39. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 1 year low of C$11.38 and a 1 year high of C$18.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.40. The company has a market cap of C$3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.13.
Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.05. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The company had revenue of C$417.85 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.9598263 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Stock Report on Eldorado Gold
Eldorado Gold Company Profile
Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Eldorado Gold
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Headwinds for Darden Restaurants are an Opportunity For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.