Insider Selling: Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Senior Officer Sells C$166,225.00 in Stock

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) Senior Officer Mehmet Yilmaz sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.62, for a total transaction of C$166,225.00.

Eldorado Gold Price Performance

Eldorado Gold stock opened at C$18.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.60, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.39. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 1 year low of C$11.38 and a 1 year high of C$18.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.40. The company has a market cap of C$3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.05. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The company had revenue of C$417.85 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.9598263 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Canada lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$15.50 to C$17.25 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$18.06.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.