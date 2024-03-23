Insider Selling: i-80 Gold Corp. (TSE:IAU) Director Sells C$37,200.00 in Stock

i-80 Gold Corp. (TSE:IAU – Get Free Report) Director John A. Begeman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.86, for a total value of C$37,200.00.
i-80 Gold Trading Down 7.4 %
Shares of i-80 Gold stock opened at C$1.75 on Friday. i-80 Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.61. The firm has a market cap of C$548.08 million, a PE ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.29.
