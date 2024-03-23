Insider Selling: NeueHealth, Inc. (NYSE:NEUE) CEO Sells $36,277.30 in Stock

NeueHealth, Inc. (NYSE:NEUE – Get Free Report) CEO George Lawrence Mikan III sold 4,990 shares of NeueHealth stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total value of $36,277.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,328.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
George Lawrence Mikan III also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 15th, George Lawrence Mikan III sold 3,442 shares of NeueHealth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $24,438.20.
- On Wednesday, March 13th, George Lawrence Mikan III sold 3,463 shares of NeueHealth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $25,279.90.
- On Monday, March 11th, George Lawrence Mikan III sold 2,664 shares of NeueHealth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $21,605.04.
- On Thursday, March 7th, George Lawrence Mikan III sold 7,886 shares of NeueHealth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total value of $77,913.68.
NeueHealth Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE:NEUE opened at $6.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.87. NeueHealth, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.94 and a 1 year high of $37.20.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About NeueHealth
NeueHealth, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bright HealthCare and Consumer Care. The Consumer Care segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services contracts through primary care clinics. It operates managed and affiliated risk-bearing clinics within its integrated care delivery system, which included embedded pharmacy, laboratory, radiology, and population health focused specialty services.
