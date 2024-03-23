Insider Selling: nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) CFO Sells $172,927.30 in Stock

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) CFO Joseph John Corso sold 14,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $172,927.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 146,601 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,328.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

nLIGHT Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of LASR opened at $12.73 on Friday. nLIGHT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $15.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.94.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $51.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.08 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in nLIGHT by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,357,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,513,000 after buying an additional 269,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of nLIGHT by 1,251.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 250,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 231,844 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nLIGHT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,132,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nLIGHT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of nLIGHT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LASR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Benchmark upgraded shares of nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor lasers with various ranges of power levels, wavelengths, and output fiber sizes; and programmable and serviceable fiber lasers for use in industrial and aerospace and defense applications.

