Insider Selling: nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) CFO Sells $172,927.30 in Stock

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) CFO Joseph John Corso sold 14,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $172,927.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 146,601 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,328.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of LASR opened at $12.73 on Friday. nLIGHT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $15.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.94.
nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $51.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.08 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
LASR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Benchmark upgraded shares of nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.
nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor lasers with various ranges of power levels, wavelengths, and output fiber sizes; and programmable and serviceable fiber lasers for use in industrial and aerospace and defense applications.
