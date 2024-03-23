Insider Selling: Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) SVP Sells $232,359.16 in Stock

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) SVP John Shinn sold 3,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $232,359.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,692.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

John Shinn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 12th, John Shinn sold 3,889 shares of Rambus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $243,762.52.

On Thursday, March 7th, John Shinn sold 3,928 shares of Rambus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total value of $255,045.04.

Shares of RMBS stock opened at $63.36 on Friday. Rambus Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.19 and a 1-year high of $76.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 1.16.

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.00 million. Rambus had a net margin of 72.41% and a return on equity of 17.70%. Analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RMBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Rambus from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rambus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Rambus during the 4th quarter valued at $10,260,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Rambus by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,933,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $268,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,396 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rambus by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 858,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,589,000 after buying an additional 133,304 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rambus by 231.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 198,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,553,000 after buying an additional 138,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 952,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,996,000 after buying an additional 143,466 shares during the period. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

