Insider Selling: Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) CFO Sells $39,822.38 in Stock

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) CFO Jack Anders sold 1,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total value of $39,822.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,959 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,865.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Revolution Medicines Price Performance

NASDAQ RVMD opened at $30.87 on Friday. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.44 and a 12 month high of $35.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.27.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 1,003.36% and a negative return on equity of 38.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 95.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Revolution Medicines by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,882,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309,611 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,634,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,714,000 after buying an additional 4,990,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,257,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,891,000 after buying an additional 791,842 shares in the last quarter. Nextech Invest Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Nextech Invest Ltd. now owns 6,296,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,591,000 after buying an additional 1,457,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 6,255,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,337,000 after buying an additional 1,300,000 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RVMD. Bank of America raised Revolution Medicines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group began coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on Revolution Medicines from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on Revolution Medicines from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RVMD

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.